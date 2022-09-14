OKB Hits One Day Volume of $19.40 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $15.46 or 0.00076174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $927.88 million and $19.40 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,301.22 or 0.99997711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,296.20 or 0.99972944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012375 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00065689 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | Weibo | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.