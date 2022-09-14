Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,910,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600,774 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $1,765,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 793.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,771,000 after acquiring an additional 171,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $270.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $260.60 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

