Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Truist Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 677,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after buying an additional 56,366 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

