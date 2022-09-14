OMG Network Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00008939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $253.46 million and $37.01 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00094124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00068802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00022079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00031934 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007746 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000289 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omisego.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.