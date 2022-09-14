Omni Trading Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00010837 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $48.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,371 coins and its circulating supply is 563,055 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange.”

