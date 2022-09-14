OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT) Short Interest Update

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OmniLit Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLIT. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $76,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

OmniLit Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLIT opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. OmniLit Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

About OmniLit Acquisition

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

