OneRoot Network Reaches Market Cap of $452,879.96 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $452,879.96 and approximately $16,728.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

