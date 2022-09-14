OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.32. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 93,725 shares changing hands.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

