Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Ontology has a total market cap of $200.81 million and $16.48 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001142 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00093313 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00067097 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021866 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00030860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000312 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.