OpenDAO (SOS) Price Reaches $0.0000

OpenDAO (SOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,213.42 or 0.99997717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.53 or 0.99963611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00061045 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00065894 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OpenDAO is a digital native community centered around levelling the playing field for both creators and collectors. “SOS is the token of the Metaverse – created by the community, for the community.” The official OpenDAO ticker is “SOS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “OPENDAOSOS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.