OpenOcean 1-Day Volume Reaches $547,740.00 (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $547,740.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00027338 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OOE is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal. OpenOcean’s official website is openocean.finance.

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean is a full aggregation protocol for crypto trading that source liquidity from DeFi and CeFi, and enable cross-chain swaps. Its intelligent routing algorithm is designed to find the best prices from DEXes and CEXes, and split the routes to provide traders with the best prices with low slippage and fast settlement. The function is free to use, OpenOcean users only need to pay the normal blockchain gas fees and exchange fees for the trades.OOE is the governance and utility token of OpenOcean that enables utility for users of the protocol and lets the community participate in governance. Governance token holders are able to shape the future of the protocol by suggesting proposals and voting on protocol parameters, dex aggregations, and future chains for starters.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.