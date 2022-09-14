OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OPGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
OpGen Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.21% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OpGen Company Profile
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
