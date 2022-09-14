Oppenheimer Comments on CarGurus, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarGurus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for CarGurus’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

CarGurus Price Performance

NASDAQ CARG opened at $17.31 on Monday. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after buying an additional 1,241,975 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,989,000 after buying an additional 199,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CarGurus by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.