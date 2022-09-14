Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc Sells 3,963,416 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “action list buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

