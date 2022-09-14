Opsens Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Opsens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opsens’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Opsens’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

TSE:OPS opened at C$2.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$303.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.21. Opsens has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$3.74.

About Opsens

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.65 million.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

