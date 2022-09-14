Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Oracle were worth $336,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $947,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Shares of ORCL opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.