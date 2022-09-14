Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $115.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. Oracle has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.