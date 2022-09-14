Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.20 EPS.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.95.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 23.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

