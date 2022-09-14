Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.20 EPS.

Oracle Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

