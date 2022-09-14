Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 45,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Oracle by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 147,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

