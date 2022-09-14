Orca Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.47 Million (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Orca has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orca coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00004239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orca has a market cap of $18.84 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orca Profile

Orca’s launch date was August 9th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,224,409 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orca is www.orca.so.

Buying and Selling Orca

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca is a place to exchange cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain. Additionally, users can provide liquidity to a trading pool to earn trading fees.Orca (ORCA) is the platform governance token issued on Solana.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

