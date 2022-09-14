Orchid Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $73.08 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.19 or 0.99997724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,919.35 or 1.00144323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00059508 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00065927 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

