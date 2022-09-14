Origin Dollar Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004908 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $48.22 million and $351,338.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar launched on September 18th, 2020. Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,565,322 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Dollar (OUSD) is a new stablecoin that was initially launched in September 2020 on the Ethereum network. It allows users to earn yield while it's still in their wallet. It was created by the team at Origin Protocol (OGN).”

