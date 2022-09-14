Origin Sport 24 Hour Volume Reaches $226,518.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $2.18 million and $226,518.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

