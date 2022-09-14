OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $72.48 million and $977,738.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail was first traded on November 21st, 2017. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

