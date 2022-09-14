Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 11,839 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.5% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Trading Down 9.4 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.67 and a twelve month high of $378.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.62 and its 200 day moving average is $173.11. The company has a market cap of $411.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

