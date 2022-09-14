Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 20,371 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,011 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.