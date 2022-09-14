Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 9,620 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Visa Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $199.67 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.92 and its 200 day moving average is $207.64.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.