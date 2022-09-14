Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 9,620 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Trading Down 3.4 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $199.67 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.92 and its 200 day moving average is $207.64.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.