Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 329,882 AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 329,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,745,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 11.03% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $414,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $1,766,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 349.8% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,590,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,901 shares during the last quarter.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

ARB stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40.

