Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 813,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $121.54 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,958.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $360,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,958.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 580,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,956,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

