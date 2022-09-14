Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,546 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19.

