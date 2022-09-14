Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,492,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 382,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

