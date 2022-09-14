Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 282.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,952 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after buying an additional 367,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.