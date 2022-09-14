Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 221 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

