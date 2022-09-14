Orion Protocol (ORN) Trading Down 3% This Week

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00005571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $38.46 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io.

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token.Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform.Find all info regarding the 2020 ORN token swap here.TelegramWhitepaper”

