Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) PT Raised to C$2.30 at Stifel Nicolaus

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 303.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Osino Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Osino Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

CVE:OSI opened at C$0.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.01. The company has a market cap of C$72.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. Osino Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$1.40.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

