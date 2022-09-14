Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) PT Raised to C$2.30 at Stifel Nicolaus

Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Osino Resources in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSIIF opened at $0.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Osino Resources has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.