OST Achieves Market Capitalization of $378,175.10 (OST)

OST (OST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, OST has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $378,175.10 and $17,323.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,174.69 or 0.99996763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,210.08 or 1.00172194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057005 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012452 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00065104 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

OST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

