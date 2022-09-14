Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.17) on Monday. Oxford BioDynamics has a twelve month low of GBX 11.05 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.60 ($0.65). The firm has a market cap of £14.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

