Pakcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,939.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $227,438.90 and $2,939.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00025774 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00295345 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001002 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001236 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002801 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- Starcoin (STC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- Monavale (MONA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $620.07 or 0.03092768 BTC.
Pakcoin Profile
Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.
Buying and Selling Pakcoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pakcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pakcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.