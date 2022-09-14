PalGold (PALG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,693.00

PalGold (PALG) traded up 30.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, PalGold has traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar. PalGold has a total market capitalization of $88,482.07 and $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PalGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 133% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.01149939 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00820399 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020727 BTC.
PalGold Coin Profile
PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1.
Buying and Selling PalGold
