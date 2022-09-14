Pallapay (PALLA) Market Cap Achieves $7.84 Million

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Pallapay has a market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $78,079.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 225.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.01606271 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002397 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00831474 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020990 BTC.
Pallapay Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
Buying and Selling Pallapay
