Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Cut to C- at TheStreet

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,896 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

