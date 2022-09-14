Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Cut to C- at TheStreet

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PAAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.
Pan American Silver Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29.
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.
