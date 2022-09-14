Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.17.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 168,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 104,289 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.