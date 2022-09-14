Paper Co /New/ International Sells 4,614,358 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Stock

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,879,000 after acquiring an additional 235,187 shares in the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 26.7% in the first quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 2,180,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,262,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,597,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,775,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

