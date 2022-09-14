Paper Co /New/ International Sells 4,614,358 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Stock

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Sylvamo Stock Performance
Shares of SLVM stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Sylvamo
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
About Sylvamo
Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sylvamo (SLVM)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.