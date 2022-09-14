Parachute Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65,673.00 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. Parachute has a total market cap of $501,752.21 and approximately $65,673.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Parachute has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 261.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.87 or 0.01735970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00818074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

