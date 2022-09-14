Paralink Network (PARA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $433,437.65

Paralink Network (PARA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Paralink Network has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paralink Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Paralink Network has a total market capitalization of $433,437.65 and $33,699.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paralink Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00532487 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00817027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Paralink Network Coin Profile

Paralink Network’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Paralink Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,266,217 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork.

Buying and Selling Paralink Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Paralink Network offers a multi-chain oracle platform for DeFi and other blockchain applications. Paralink Node supports Ethereum and Plasm, with more networks coming soon.Anyone can run the Paralink Node and serve as an oracle to DeFi smart contracts. Paralink oracle quorums are self-organizing, on-chain consensus networks for data streams that require higher degree of security. Relayer quorum is a set of nominated validators that perform the final oracle job validation and relay the results over bridges/xcmp. The relayer quorum is governed by PARA token holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paralink Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paralink Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paralink Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paralink Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paralink Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.