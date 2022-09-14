Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PCYG. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $103.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Park City Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Park City Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.