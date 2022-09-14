Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PCYG. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Park City Group Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of PCYG stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $103.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.05.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
