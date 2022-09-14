PARSIQ Reaches Market Cap of $22.94 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $22.94 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 259.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.25 or 0.01730136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00817674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020642 BTC.

PARSIQ’s launch date was September 21st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

