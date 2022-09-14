Particl (PART) Price Tops $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Particl (PART) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Particl has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and $1,956.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00094124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00068802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00022079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00031934 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007746 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,441,927 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.